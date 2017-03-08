Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Things That Wouldn’t Exist Without Women (Other Than Every Single Person On The Planet)

These Black female inventors made our lives a lot easier.

1 hour ago

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

Friends shopping at a flower market.

Source: Plume Creative / Getty


For #InternationalWomensDay we are celebrating the feminine power that brought life (and a few amazing inventions!) to this planet.

These are the inventors, scientists, and physicist who changed the world with their minds. Without Black women, the following would not even exist.

Caller ID: If there wasn’t for Dr. Shirley Jackson, you would never know who that bug-a-boo is blowing up your phone.  Jackson was the first African-American woman to earn a Ph.D from MIT. She conducted research that yielded the technology behinds caller ID and call waiting.

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-MEDAL

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty


Holding Gel: Your edges wouldn’t be on fleek without Lyda Newman. The hairdresser and inventor patented an improved hairbrush in 1898. Without her knowledge, we would still be using hair brushes made of animal hair.

 

Curling Iron: Theora Stephens, hair dresser and technician patented the curling iron in 1980.

Heating Furnace:  Alice H. Parker designed a natural gas-fueled heater in 1919.

Tribeca Disruptive Innovation Awards - 2012 Tribeca Film Festival

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty


Cataract Removal: Dr. Patricia Bath invited the Laserphaco probe which is used to remove cataracts in patients.

The Sanitary Belt: Even though we are all grateful for tampons, pads, period panties, and flex cups to stop aunt Flo, Mary Kenner paved the way. She received the patent for inventing the Sanitary Belt in 1956.

The Walker System: Madame C.J. Walker, the first Black female self-made millionaire, developed the Walker System to protect Black hair while women straighter or styled it.

 

RELATED LINKS

What My Best Friends Taught Me About Unconditional Love

Celebrating International Women’s Day In Photos

Sisters In The Cockpit: Two Black Women Make Historic Flight

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 weeks ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 3 weeks ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 1 month ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 4 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 4 months ago