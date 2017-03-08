Beyoncé And Adele’s Public Adoration For Each Other Continues

While Adele won album of the year, she has clearly won big in Beyoncé‘s heart. Adele dedicated part of her award to Beyoncé, while simultaneously slighting the Academy.

To further the Bey support, Adele wore a green Givenchy dress on the red carpet with a lemonade pin and shouting out the Beyhive!

Here, take a closer look:

😍 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Mar 6, 2017 at 11:24am PST

Well, the Queen Bey andreturned the love when some photos surfaced of the two donning some dynamite Gucci outfits at the Beauty And The Beast premiere. Blue Ivy had on a 25 pendant, which was a direct nod to Adele’s album, titled 25.

The two smiled and took pictures, flawlessly!

💚💚💚 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Mar 6, 2017 at 7:37am PST

So cute! Love seeing two woman uplifting each other in an industry consistently trying to pit women against each other.

