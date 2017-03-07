Lifestyle
Londunn Bridge: Jourdan Dunn Partners With Fashion Retailer To Launch New Clothing Line

24 hours ago

The Light NC staff
Supermodel Jourdan Dunn has finally released her clothing line that has kept folks curious as to what to expect. Jourdan teamed with fashion retailer Missguided to come up with the brand Londunn, which consists of athleisure clothing for women.

So what did Jourdan have in mind when creating Londunn? “I chose ath-leisure because I want women to feel sexy and comfortable at the same time.” she told WWD in a recent interview.

Pieces in the Londunn collection include elastic trimmed bras, see-through mesh tops, hooded body suits and tracksuits that come in different colors and materials. The clothes can easily go from athletic to dressed-up, simply by changing the shoes. Her partnership with retailer Missguided was an effort to make the brand affordable, and she feels Missgudied has a great connection with their audience.

“My audience is the same as their audience and I feel like social media has definitely played a role in this. Our customers are the young, social media girls on their way to school.”  Jourdan further explains, “The great thing is that Missguided is primarily online, so you can be on your way home from school and pick your outfit for your next Friday night out and it’s affordable, amazing clothes.”

Londunn was also inspired by Jourdan’s 7-year old son,Riley, who came up with the clothing line name and is the inspiration for her kids clothing line, LilLonDunn.The official launch date for Londunn wll be March 11. Items will be  featured on the Missguided website.

