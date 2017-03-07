Women's Empowerment
Women’s Empowerment Fashion Show Auditions

3 hours ago

Melissa Wade
Sally LaPointe - Front Row - Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week

Source: Daniel C Sims / Getty

Join us this Saturday and Sunday for Women’s Empowerment Fashion Show auditions. Women’s Empowerment 2017 on Saturday April 22nd at the PNC Arena in Raleigh. Award winning actress Taraji P. Henson from the movie Hidden Figures, Empire and more will be the Keynote speaker. Tickets are on sale now at all Ticketmaster locations,the PNC Arena Box Office,  ticketmaster.com and by phone at 1-800-745-3000.   Sponsored by Azani Couture Boutique of Durham.

  •  Saturday March 11th at Northgate Mall in Durham from 12noon – 5pm
  • Sunday at Aloft Hotel in Brier Creek from 12noon – 5pm.There is a $10 application fee.  CLICK HERE more information.
Azani Couture Boutique , Women's Empowerment Fashion Show

