Meet St. Jude Patient Marleigh

Marleigh: age 7, acute lymphoblastic leukemia/blood cancer
Tanekka was devastated. In 2005, she had battled cervical cancer, followed by a breast cancer diagnosis in 2013. She knew firsthand what Marleigh was facing.
At St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®, Marleigh started chemotherapy immediately and her cancer is now in remission. Her treatment will last two-and-a-half years. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from less than 20 percent when we first opened our doors to 80 today. We won’t stop until no child dies from cancer.
Marleigh is in the second grade and loves to read. She also loves animals and cares for her family’s ducks, chickens, goats and donkey.
Click HERE to Donate to the St. Jude Radiothon