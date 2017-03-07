Samuel L. Jackson’s Take On Ben Carson’s Slavery Comments: ‘Muthaf***a Please’

Photo by

The actor wasn't the only one who took to Twitter to show their disgust for the new HUD secretary calling African slaves "immigrants."

17 hours ago

The Light NC staff
Samuel L. Jackson

Source: Getty


Like most people who have common sense and took a fourth grade American history class, actor Samuel L. Jackson wasn’t too happy about Ben Carson’s recent comments that African slaves were “immigrants” who “came here in the bottom of slave ships.”

“That’s what America is about,” the new secretary of Housing and Urban Development and avid Trump supporter said during a speech on Monday.

“A land of dreams and opportunity. There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less. But they too had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great grandsons, great granddaughters might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land,” he told the crowd

Huh?


Soon after, Jackson snapped off on Twitter:

Bloop!

But he wasn’t the only one who had harsh words for Carson:

Let’s see how Carson walks back from this one!

