Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Wendy Williams Gets Emotional Talking About Chris Brown, He Responds

21 hours ago

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

Thurgood Marshall College Fund 28th Annual Awards Gala

Source: Larry French / Getty


Wendy Williams is known for her unapologetic and often shady opinion, but recently found herself emotional when talking about Chris Brown’s alleged drug abuse.

Earlier this month, Billboard published a shocking report that detailed Chris’s alleged battle with drugs and behavioral issues that affect the people around him. It also detailed several physical incidents with managers, workers and former girlfriend Karrueche.

“This is serious. I think there a lot of people in his camp enjoying the spiralization,” Wendy said about the article while tearing up on her show this morning.

#PressPlay #WendyWilliams breaks down over #ChrisBrown drug abuse allegations! Via: @freddyoart @wendyshow

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Chris, who frequents TheShadeRoom, commented under the video saying, “Wow Wendy.”

#ChrisBrown stepped into #TheShadeRoom with a response to #Wendy's emotional breakdown about him earlier 😩

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Wendy Williams infamously battled with a 10 year addiction to cocaine, so she would know a thing or two about drug habits. We’re not sure if Chris’ response was endearing or sarcastic, either way, he’s listening.

RELATED STORIES:

Wendy Williams Criticized Paris Jackson For Identifying As Black

Slaying Stylishly: Vivica A. Fox In Roberto Cavalli For Wendy Williams Appearance

Wendy Williams

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 weeks ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 3 weeks ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 1 month ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 4 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 4 months ago