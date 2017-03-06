Wendy Williams Gets Emotional Talking About Chris Brown, He Responds

Wendy Williams is known for her unapologetic and often shady opinion, but recently found herself emotional when talking about Chris Brown’s alleged drug abuse.
Earlier this month, Billboard published a shocking report that detailed Chris’s alleged battle with drugs and behavioral issues that affect the people around him. It also detailed several physical incidents with managers, workers and former girlfriend Karrueche.
“This is serious. I think there a lot of people in his camp enjoying the spiralization,” Wendy said about the article while tearing up on her show this morning.
Chris, who frequents TheShadeRoom, commented under the video saying, “Wow Wendy.”
Wendy Williams infamously battled with a 10 year addiction to cocaine, so she would know a thing or two about drug habits. We’re not sure if Chris’ response was endearing or sarcastic, either way, he’s listening.
