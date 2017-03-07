House Republicans Reveal Obamacare Replacement Plan

House Republicans unveiled a long-talked about plan Monday for repealing and replacing The Affordable Care Act known as Obamacare, reports The Washington Post.

From The Washington Post:

[Republicans proposed] replacing federal insurance subsidies with a new form of individual tax credits and grants to help states shape their own policies…Under bills drafted by two House committees, the GOP would no longer penalize Americans for failing to have health insurance and would begin winding down the ACA’s expansion of Medicaid three years from now.

The legislation would preserve two of the most popular features of the 2010 health-care law, letting young adults stay on their parents’ health plans until age 26 and forbidding insurers to deny coverage or charge more to people with pre-existing medical problems. It would, however, allow insurers to impose a surcharge on such people if they have had a gap in coverage.

…[S]igns emerged on Monday that Republicans in Congress’s upper chamber could balk if the legislation leaves swaths of the country without insurance coverage. Four key Republican senators said they would oppose any new plan that would leave millions of Americans uninsured.

Republicans are working to “undo major parts of [Former] President Barack Obama’s signature domestic achievement, including income-based tax credits that help millions of Americans afford insurance.” The Republicans’s plan would see the income-based tax credits replaced with credits that would rise with age, reports The New York Times.

SOURCE: The Washington Post, The New York Times

SEE ALSO:

NEWS ROUNDUP: GOP Obamacare Replacement Not Ready Until 2018?…AND MORE

Senate Republicans Begin Process To Repeal Obamacare–Without Plan To Replace It