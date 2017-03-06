Pastor William McDowell On Why His New Album Is A “Part Two” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Pastor William McDowell chats with Erica Campbell about his new album, “Sounds of Revival II.” After Erica rattles off a long and amazing list of guest artists, from Israel Houghton to Tina Campbell, he talks about the process of putting the album together, and how he got all of the amazing artists on the album.

Follow @GetUpErica

Pastor William McDowell also talks about why this album is a part two, and what listeners can expect to hear from it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Bishop William Murphy On “Bringing A Generation Back To God” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Melvin Williams On How The Foundations Of Gospel Remained Through Changing Times [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: William McDowell Explains The Amazing Reason He Hasn’t Been Singing At Church [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]