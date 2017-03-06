Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Pastor William McDowell On Why His New Album Is A “Part Two” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

21 hours ago

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


Pastor William McDowell chats with Erica Campbell about his new album, “Sounds of Revival II.” After Erica rattles off a long and amazing list of guest artists, from Israel Houghton to Tina Campbell, he talks about the process of putting the album together, and how he got all of the amazing artists on the album.

Pastor William McDowell also talks about why this album is a part two, and what listeners can expect to hear from it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Bishop William Murphy On “Bringing A Generation Back To God” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Melvin Williams On How The Foundations Of Gospel Remained Through Changing Times [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: William McDowell Explains The Amazing Reason He Hasn’t Been Singing At Church [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]


2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors

17 photos Launch gallery

2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors

Continue reading 2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors

2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors

deeper , Sounds of Revival , William McDowell

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 weeks ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 3 weeks ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 1 month ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 4 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 4 months ago