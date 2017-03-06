Erica Campbell Reminds Us Not To Forget To Love On Our Loved Ones [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Erica Campbell takes a moment to remind us that nothing is more important than showing love to those we care about. It’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of trying to see our dreams to fruition. But there’s nothing great about “making it” without someone to come home to, to love and hug at the end of a long day.

So don’t skip out on too many birthday parties, or forget to call your grandma too often. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

