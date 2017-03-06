Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Erica Campbell Reminds Us Not To Forget To Love On Our Loved Ones [EXCLUSIVE]

21 hours ago

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


Erica Campbell takes a moment to remind us that nothing is more important than showing love to those we care about. It’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of trying to see our dreams to fruition. But there’s nothing great about “making it” without someone to come home to, to love and hug at the end of a long day.

So don’t skip out on too many birthday parties, or forget to call your grandma too often. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Erica Campbell: “Don’t Stand In Your Own Way” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Erica Campbell & GRIFF Talk About How They’ve Contributed To Black History [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Erica Campbell Shares Thoughts On Tina Campbell’s Donald Trump Letter [EXCLUSIVE]



 

Erica Campbell , love , loved ones

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 weeks ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 3 weeks ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 1 month ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 4 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 4 months ago