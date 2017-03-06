Ericaism: Don’t Make It Weird [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell says that her husband Warryn was preaching about “creepy Christians,” that might be a little too extra with their faith instead of being what he calls, “naturally supernatural.” In the bible, for example, Jesus simply asks people if they want to be healed. There are no spectacles involved. On the contrary, Erica explains, she’s grown up seeing people embrace some very extra and dramatic interpretations of spirituality, and essentially, “making it weird.”

Follow @GetUpErica

As Erica explains, believing in God doesn’t have to be a bunch of spectacular supernatural events. It is, after all, a normal, simple part of living. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Ericaism: Making Choices For My Life [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: I Love Gospel Music [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Protect Your Children [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]