Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Ericaism: Don’t Make It Weird [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

22 hours ago

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell says that her husband Warryn was preaching about “creepy Christians,” that might be a little too extra with their faith instead of being what he calls, “naturally supernatural.” In the bible, for example, Jesus simply asks people if they want to be healed. There are no spectacles involved. On the contrary, Erica explains, she’s grown up seeing people embrace some very extra and dramatic interpretations of spirituality, and essentially, “making it weird.”

As Erica explains, believing in God doesn’t have to be a bunch of spectacular supernatural events. It is, after all, a normal, simple part of living. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Ericaism: Making Choices For My Life [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: I Love Gospel Music [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Protect Your Children [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


creepy christian , Erica Campbell , ericaism , Warryn Campbell , weird

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 weeks ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 3 weeks ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 1 month ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 4 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 4 months ago