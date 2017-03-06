Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Porsha Responds To Kandi’s Receipts On ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Porsha is standing by her word despite Kandi's receipts and here's why.

1 day ago

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 14

Source: Bravo / Getty


It went down on Real Housewives Of Atlanta last night. Pun intended.

In one of the most explosive RHOA episodes yet, Porsha claimed Kandi told a friend she was going to drug her and drag her to a sex dungeon. Girl, we couldn’t make this up if we tried. Nor can Porsha properly pronounce dungeon. Rolls eyes.

Kandi wasn’t feeling the slander and, at one point, threatened to sue Porsha if she didn’t stop lying. To better prove Porsha wasn’t being truthful, Kandi responded with screenshots of their text message conversation, which portrayed Porsha as a liar…depending on who you ask.

If you’ve been keeping up with this season, you know this all started when Phaedra told Sheree that Kandi had lesbian relations with Porsha’s friend Shamea. Remember the whole finger example?

Porsha, being a loyal friend, is taking the wrap for Phaedra, who is really behind the rumor.

Still there?

Porsha appeared on Watch What Happens Live last night to defend herself. “[Kandi] has every right, like she did, to deny it, which she did. But I said that someone told me.”

Porsha also claimed Kandi’s receipts are from three years ago, so they don’t prove anything other than something happened. And Porsha doesn’t deny that.

If you think the drama stops there, wait until you see next weeks episode when Sheree and Kenya get into it.

RELATED STORIES:

‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Kandi Debunks Porsha’s Alternative Facts

‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Kandi Continues Fighting The Urge To Yank Porsha Over Lesbian Rumors

31 Times Porsha Williams Was #BodyGoals

31 photos Launch gallery

31 Times Porsha Williams Was #BodyGoals

Continue reading 31 Times Porsha Williams Was #BodyGoals

31 Times Porsha Williams Was #BodyGoals

Kandi Burruss , Porsha Williams , Real Housewives of Atlanta

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 weeks ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 3 weeks ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 1 month ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 4 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 4 months ago