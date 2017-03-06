Entertainment News
Fantasia Hospitalized With Second Degree Burns

Fantasia's injuries prevented her from performing in Memphis.

1 day ago

The Light NC staff
AOL Build Presents Fantasia, 'The Definition Of...'

Singer Fantasia Barrino canceled her scheduled Memphis performance due to second-degree burns, People Magazine reports.

Fantasia’s husband, Kendall Taylor took to IG to share a photo of the vocal powerhouse laying in a hospital bed with a bandaged arm.

“My wife experienced an accident today causing 2nd degree burns on her arm,” he wrote. “She’s steady asking the Doc ‘Can I perform tonight?’ But we must be wise and realize this isn’t a race, but rather a marathon.”

Taylor continued saying, “She walks as a powerful force in the earth. Impacting everything she touches and encounters. I love her determination and sheer will power to not accept defeat on any level. She complains little, but so sacrifices much! But there are times when our Father intentionally slows us down to reflect and hear from Him.”

Speaking on behalf of my wife: "She walks as a powerful force in the earth. Impacting everything she touches and encounters. I love her determination and sheer will power to not accept defeat on any level. She complains little, but so sacrifices much! But there are times when our Father intentionally slows us down to reflect and hear from Him. My Wife experienced an accident today causing 2nd degree burns on her arm. She's steady asking the Doc "Can I perform tonight?" But we must be wise and realize this isn't a race, but rather a marathon. So Memphis, our team is already working to create a means that she can redeem this time with you. She had something truly special planned for tonight. So please, keep my Queen lifted in prayer, asking our God to heal her rapidly with no last negative affects. Rock Soul won't be denied, this is simply a delay that will prove to be necessary for what's to come. We love you all and thank you for your understanding and support! #WeaponsMayForm#NoneShallPropser

Fantasia’s rep told People “Fantasia suffered a minor accident yesterday afternoon and is resting comfortably. At this moment, our plan is to resume the tour in Los Angeles on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater. She thanks all of her fans for their kind messages of love and support, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road.”

