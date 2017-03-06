Get Up Erica
GRIFF’s Prayer: Thank God For Good Timing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 day ago

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment


In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF explains that he and a few other bystanders were privy to a hilarious conversation between two people in the grocery store. The conversation was certainly between friends who had no problems being honest with each other about their respective stinky breath and armpits.

As the two went back and forth roasting each other, GRIFF was grateful that he arrived at that exact spot at that moment, and was able to partake in the laughter. Check out this exclusive video to hear more from this funny clip on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

breath , Funny , Good , GRIFF'S prayer , Grocery store , OVERHEARD , stinky , timing

