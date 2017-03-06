GRIFF’s Prayer: Thank God For Good Timing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF explains that he and a few other bystanders were privy to a hilarious conversation between two people in the grocery store. The conversation was certainly between friends who had no problems being honest with each other about their respective stinky breath and armpits.

As the two went back and forth roasting each other, GRIFF was grateful that he arrived at that exact spot at that moment, and was able to partake in the laughter. Check out this exclusive video to hear more from this funny clip on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

