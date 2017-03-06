Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Meet St. Jude Patient Jordyn

7 hours ago

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment

Jordyn: age 11, acute lymphoblastic leukemia (blood cancer)

Jordyn - St. Jude

Source: St. Jude


Jordyn is an 11-year-old gymnast with Olympic dreams – and the talent and dedication to excel. She has earned over 90 medals and been a state champion four times.

But since 2014, Jordyn has been channeling her determination into a different challenge: fighting acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Days after her diagnosis, she was referred to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “We knew St. Jude was the best place for childhood cancer,” said Jordyn’s mom. “We knew that when families go to St. Jude, they have no worries. They’re going to be taken care of.” Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Jordyn’s two-and-a-half years of chemotherapy treatment is going well enough that her St. Jude doctors have cleared her to return to gymnastics on a limited basis. “Jordyn is passionate about being athletic,” said her mom. “She’s passionate about saying, hey, this happened to me, but I’m going to bounce back.”

Click HERE to Donate to the St. Jude Radiothon

Press play below to watch Jordyn tell her story…

Jordyn , Radiothon , St. Jude

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 weeks ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 weeks ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 1 month ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 4 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 4 months ago