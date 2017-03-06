Ericaism: Making Choices For My Life [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell recalls a time in her life, before she was a gospel singer, when she was on tour singing background for Brian McKnight. She explains that during this time she was face with a choice, when a cute guy approached her and showed his interest. Erica, however, was, as always, thinking ahead.

Follow @GetUpErica

Erica explains, “my decisions throughout my life were based on who I knew I was going to be.” She talks about how she made a difficult decision based off of the future she wanted for herself. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Ericaism: I Love Gospel Music [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Protect Your Children [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Sunday Morning Mommy Tips [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]