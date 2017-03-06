Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Ericaism: Making Choices For My Life [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 day ago

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell recalls a time in her life, before she was a gospel singer, when she was on tour singing background for Brian McKnight. She explains that during this time she was face with a choice, when a cute guy approached her and showed his interest. Erica, however, was, as always, thinking ahead.

Erica explains, “my decisions throughout my life were based on who I knew I was going to be.” She talks about how she made a difficult decision based off of the future she wanted for herself. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Ericaism: I Love Gospel Music [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Protect Your Children [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Sunday Morning Mommy Tips [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


Erica Campbell Takes Over The Allstate Expo

10 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell Takes Over The Allstate Expo

Continue reading Erica Campbell Takes Over The Allstate Expo

Erica Campbell Takes Over The Allstate Expo

choices , Erica Campbell , ericaism , life

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 weeks ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 3 weeks ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 1 month ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 4 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 4 months ago