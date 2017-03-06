HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Grillz For Your Lips Debuted At Balmain For Paris Fashion Week

tapped into his Black culture to round out his dope Fall/Winter 2017 Collection for Paris Fashion Week. This collection was full of shades of black and brown, elevated with gold, embellishments and texture (like mohair).

With his models rocking cornrows and strutting down the runway, it’s hard to miss what was on their lips!

The girls were rocking custom-made mouth jewelry pieces by, specifically for Balmain. Dolly Cohen is a former dental assistant turned jewelry designer who has created dynamic pieces for celebrities likeand more. Now, she’s creating a idiosyncratic look for Balmain, while giving metallic lipstick a run for it’s money!

The metallic trend is not going away and while you have spotted people wearing metallic lipstick or even sparkling out like, could these lip grillz be the new thing?

Beauties, take our poll below. Are lip grillz HAUTE or NAUGHT?!

