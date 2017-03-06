Chance The Rapper Meets With Governor Over Cuts To Chicago Public Schools

Chance the Rapper met with Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner on Friday to discuss drastic cuts to Chicago public schools.

“He gave me a lot of vague answers, so we’ll see what happens,” the rapper born Chancellor Bennett said while talking to reporters after the meeting

ABC-7 reports that Chicago Public schools announced a freeze on $46 million in discretionary money in early February after Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner vetoed a $215 million funding bill in December that schools were depending on to ease their pension burden.

The frozen funds were originally earmarked for new textbooks, technology and field trips and non-salary staff. Now the money will go toward a pension payment due at the end of June.

The impetus for the meeting came about after the governor congratulated the rapper for his three Grammy wins last month. The rapper asked for a meeting and one was set up.

Congrats to @Chancetherapper for making history as an independent artist and taking home 3 Grammys. IL is proud that you're one of our own. — Bruce Rauner (@GovRauner) February 13, 2017

Thank you Governor, I would love to have meeting with you this week if possible. https://t.co/wFC41NQqGq — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 13, 2017

“I’m meeting privately with the governor Wednesday,” the Windy City native tweeted Monday. “The two of us will address funding education in Chicago. I’m eager to hear his ideas.” The meeting was moved to Friday.

After the 40-minute meeting when speaking with reporters, Chance noted that he was just a native Chicagoan who cared.

“I’m not a politician, I’m not here-I’m here because I’m a dad, I’m an after school teacher. You know what I’m saying? I care about the kids,” Chance said.

All in all, though, he said he was disappointed by the results, saying he was “flustered” over the politicians “vague answers.”

“He asked me where the $215 million was going to come from,” said Chance.

Yet, the rapper took to Twitter after the meeting promising to continue the fight, saying, in part, “Monday morning I’ll have a plan.”

Chicago Public Schools and I did not lose today. Please don't let that become the narrative. Monday morning I'll have a plan. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 3, 2017

The governor said the two exchanged contact information and plan to talk more to work out a solution.

