Don Cheadle Alleges Donald Trump Used N-Word

It’s no secret that actor Don Cheadle is not a fan of President Donald Trump. His animosity toward the president was on full display in a series of tweets over the weekend.

In response to a Twitter follower who commented on Cheadle’s “Trump-hating”, the actor revealed that his attitude toward the president began with an alleged incident at a golf tournament before Trump became president.

“Hated him since he asked my friend’s father at a Doral pro-am if he’d ever “f*cked a ni**er…” Did it for me …,” Cheadle tweeted.

Hated him since he asked my friend's father at a Doral pro-am if he'd ever "f*cked a nigger…" Did it for me … https://t.co/ypCNEPldH5 — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 4, 2017

When pressed for proof of the conversation, the actor said his friend’s father wasn’t recording his exchange with Trump (using the family’s ancestral name Drumpf) but pointed to numerous references that associated the president with racism.

Her father wasn't wearing a wire. But look up the 2M or so articles about Drumpf and racism if you need a primer. Start with his own book. https://t.co/nUhcQNqK1n — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 5, 2017

Many already know this to be in his nature. It's not hidden. And those who can't see it, might never. The story would have changed little. https://t.co/MoVVaTIwgb — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 4, 2017

In a series of Tweets, he said it’s not unusual to keep silent when someone slurs a group of people and later shares the incident with a trusted individual.

1) Have you never been in a stuaition where language like this was used to describe a person of color, woman, gay person, Jewish person, https://t.co/pSfijOtteC — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 5, 2017

2) LGBTQ person, Muslim, anybody, and just "kept to yourself?" We've ALL probably done something like this and then repeated it later to https://t.co/pSfijOtteC — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 5, 2017

3) someone we know/trust/love, and sometimes with regret and shame that we didn't speak up at the time. Same thing here. A father repeating https://t.co/pSfijOtteC — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 5, 2017

4) it to his daughter with both disbelief of hearin the words and regret that he stayed quiet and minded his own business. Like that. https://t.co/pSfijOtteC — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 5, 2017

This is not the first time that Cheadle slammed the president on Twitter. He blasted Trump (using the Twitter acronym POS, piece of sh*t) for politically exploiting the killing of NBA player Dwyane Wade’s cousin, Nykea Aldridge.

You are truly a POS https://t.co/cyTwxgxwDh — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 27, 2016

SEE ALSO:

UK lawmakers Slam Trump As ‘Racist & Sexist’ In Debate Over State Visit

Trump On The Ropes Over Former KKK Grand Wizard’s Endorsement