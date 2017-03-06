Don Cheadle Alleges Donald Trump Used N-Word

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Don Cheadle Alleges Donald Trump Used N-Word

The actor claimed on Twitter that Trump, before becoming president, used the slur during guy talk on a golf course.

1 day ago

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

It’s no secret that actor Don Cheadle is not a fan of President Donald Trump. His animosity toward the president was on full display in a series of tweets over the weekend.

In response to a Twitter follower who commented on Cheadle’s “Trump-hating”, the actor revealed that his attitude toward the president began with an alleged incident at a golf tournament before Trump became president.

“Hated him since he asked my friend’s father at a Doral pro-am if he’d ever “f*cked a ni**er…” Did it for me …,” Cheadle tweeted.

When pressed for proof of the conversation, the actor said his friend’s father wasn’t recording his exchange with Trump (using the family’s ancestral name Drumpf) but pointed to numerous references that associated the president with racism.

In a series of Tweets, he said it’s not unusual to keep silent when someone slurs a group of people and later shares the incident with a trusted individual.

This is not the first time that Cheadle slammed the president on Twitter. He blasted Trump (using the Twitter acronym POS, piece of sh*t) for politically exploiting the killing of NBA player Dwyane Wade’s cousin, Nykea Aldridge.

SEE ALSO:

UK lawmakers Slam Trump As ‘Racist & Sexist’ In Debate Over State Visit

Trump On The Ropes Over Former KKK Grand Wizard’s Endorsement

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

54 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Don Cheadle , Donald Trump , n-word , Trump racist , twitter rants

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 weeks ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 3 weeks ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 1 month ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 4 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 4 months ago