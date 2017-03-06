What’s New For Your Kids In Driver’s Ed?

What to do when you are pulled over…. A North Carolina bill would require instructors to describe “appropriate interactions with law enforcement officers as part of driver’s education.

Deadly encounters between police officers and motorists have lawmakers across the country thinking driver’s education should require students to be taught what to do in a traffic stop.

Illinois passed a similar law recently, and another awaits the Virginia governor’s signature. Mississippi, New Jersey and Rhode Island also are considering them.

