Durham Sisters Head To Regional Spelling Bee Competition

On Saturday the Closs sister of Durham will compete in the regional spelling bee.

Bettie and Hannah, who are only a year apart in age, faced off at the Lucas Middle School spell-off in January which ended in a stalemate.

In an interview with ABC 11 the sisters say they are studying words like it’s a full-time job, the Closs sisters say they spend around 30 hours per week poring over their word lists.

“We were not surprised at all. Bettie and Hannah are incredible spellers,” said Duke University spelling bee sponsor Lou Rollins.

Bettie finished 15th our of 285 contestants overall last year on the national stage – a stage she and her sister hope to share this year.

Read more at ABC11.

