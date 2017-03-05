Aretha Franklin Drags Nicki Minaj And Remy Ma In Hilarious Parody Diss Record

Photo by

Aretha Franklin Drags Nicki Minaj And Remy Ma In Hilarious Parody Diss Record

Thanks to Youtube user named Darcell Bios, the Queen of Soul is hilariously shether[ing] the heck out of these girls!

18 hours ago

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

President Obama Delivers Remarks At The White House's International Jazz Day Concert

Source: Pool / Getty


Y’all play too much!

Case in point: This new parody of what the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin would say if she actually had some skin in the game when it comes to the beef between Nicki Minaj And Remy Ma. Following in the hilarious footsteps of Got2BReal, on Wednesday Youtube user named Darcell Bios created this fake savage clapback video that will give you life!

Yes, she really did say: “You out jail and you must have hired Annalise Keating.” That and, “You got weak walls, do some kegels.”


The same week this video dropped, we reported that Remy Ma came to The Wendy Show dressed for a funeral. The ShETHER rapper, who dropped Another One last night, opened up about her issues with Minaj and revealed it’s deeper than mere punch lines.

She accused Minaj of snubbing her at past awards shows and attempting to keep her off of the red carpet at certain events.

“When you’re trying to stop my bag, when you’re trying to stop me from taking care of my children, then I have a problem with that,” she said.

Later on, Williams insisted that the 36-year-old came “dressed for a funeral,” to which Ma took replied: “I came appropriate for the services. My grandmother always told me to never speak ill of the dead.”

Minaj has yet to explicitly address the beef or issue a rap response.

Aretha Franklin , nicki minaj , rap beef , Remy Ma , Youtube

