Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Bobby Brown Launches Bobbi Kristina Serenity House Website Against Domestic Violence

2 days ago

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011

Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty


Bobby Brown celebrated the 24th birthday of his late daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, by launching the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House website.


The Bobbi Kristina Serenity House website is setup to educate the community about the cycle of domestic violence, provide outreach services to identify women and children in need of these services, and provide a 24-hour crisis line to provide crisis intervention and referrals for domestic violence victims. It also includes an auction page with items autographed by Bobby Brown. All proceeds will benefit the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House.

Bobby shared beautiful photos of Bobbi Kristina to celebrate her life on his Twitter page.

Happy Birthday Bobbi Kristina …


 



http://icecreamconvos.com/bobby-brown-launches-bobbi-kristina-serenity-house-website-domestic-violence/

 

 

 

bobbi krisitina , bobby brown

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 weeks ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 weeks ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 1 month ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 4 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 4 months ago