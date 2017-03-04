Entertainment News
Arnold Schwarzenegger Quits ‘Celebrity Apprentice,’ Trump Says He Was ‘Fired’

2 days ago

The Light NC staff
NBCUniversal Press Tour - 2017

Source: Maarten de Boer/NBC / Getty


Arnold Schwarzenegger is waving the white flag after being on “The New Celebrity Apprentice” after one season.

In a statement to CNN, the former California governor said he loved working on the show, but he isn’t beat for the “baggage,” of a show that has ties to Donald Trump.

“I loved every second of working with NBC and Mark Burnett. Everyone — from the celebrities to the crew to the marketing department — was a straight 10, and I would absolutely work with all of them again on a show that doesn’t have this baggage.”

After the statement was released, Donald Trump caught a case of Twitter fingers and began trolling Arnold Schwarzenegger.

According to Trump, Arnold didn’t quit…he was fired.



