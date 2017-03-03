Radio One Exclusive
Home > Radio One Exclusive

Gabby Douglas Talks Public Speaking, Success, & More With Melissa Wade

4 mins ago

Jennifer Hall
Leave a comment

Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas stopped by The Light 103.9 studios to talk to Melissa Wade about her latest endeavors.

The talented athlete is the keynote speaker at the Nusol Natural Hair and Beauty Expo tomorrow at the Raleigh Convention Center. The Nusol Natural Hair and Beauty Expo will feature hair shows, local artists, speakers, and much more!

Motivated by being a positive role model, Douglas shared how visualization, setting goals, and hard work has impacted her life. Currently branching out, Douglas is now at the helm of a lipstick line and has her own Barbie Doll coming out.

Click the player above for the full interview!

African-American Medalists At The 2016 Rio Olympics

11 photos Launch gallery

African-American Medalists At The 2016 Rio Olympics

Continue reading Gabby Douglas Talks Public Speaking, Success, & More With Melissa Wade

African-American Medalists At The 2016 Rio Olympics

See every Black Team USA medalist at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

 

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 weeks ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 weeks ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 4 weeks ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 4 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 4 months ago