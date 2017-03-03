Gabby Douglas Talks Public Speaking, Success, & More With Melissa Wade

Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas stopped by The Light 103.9 studios to talk to Melissa Wade about her latest endeavors.

The talented athlete is the keynote speaker at the Nusol Natural Hair and Beauty Expo tomorrow at the Raleigh Convention Center. The Nusol Natural Hair and Beauty Expo will feature hair shows, local artists, speakers, and much more!

Motivated by being a positive role model, Douglas shared how visualization, setting goals, and hard work has impacted her life. Currently branching out, Douglas is now at the helm of a lipstick line and has her own Barbie Doll coming out.

