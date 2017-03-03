Local Happenings For The Weekend

Event Description:

ST. PAUL VILLAGE FIFTH ANNUAL COMMUNITY WALK AND 5K RUN The Fifth Annual St. Paul Village Community 5K Walk/Run will be held at McDougle Middle School, 900 Old Fayetteville Road in Chapel Hill, NC on Saturday, March 4, 2017 starting at 9:00 a.m. The 3.1 mile course will have participants running/walking through three neighborhoods in Carrboro. The event features electronic timing by Cardinal Track Services, an awards ceremony with prizes for winners, -the top 3 overall female and male winners will receive prizes and medals. Also, there are 14 different age groups in which each female and male will be award $25 gift cards. There will be a family friendly atmosphere with kid-approved games and light refreshments. Every paid entrant will receive a free T-shirt. Early Bird entry fees (by February 1, 2017) are $20/individual and 40/family. After that date the registration fees will be $25 (individual) or $45 (family depending on the number of children). To register online go to

https://www.sportoften.com/event/25429/saint-paul-village-community-walk—5k-run—2017. Proceeds from the event will primarily benefit St. Paul Village, a multi-use and multi-generational development that will provide amenities and resources to the Chapel Hill-Carrboro community as well as fulfill the church’s need for expanded worship and fellowship spaces. To fulfill the congregation’s commitment to assisting in the community, a percentage of the proceeds will be distributed to the Chapel Hill Carrboro Meals on Wheels and RENA (Rogers and Eubanks Roads Neighborhood Association. Learn more about the 5K including results of and pictures from pervious events at http://www.stpaulamechapelhill.org or get information or register by emailing stpaulamechur25@bellsouth.net or by calling 919-967-3961. ###