Local Happenings For The Weekend

|H30 Grand Opening Event
|Event Date:
|03/04/2017
|Event Time:
|2pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|HQ Raleigh
|Address Line 1:
|310 S. Harrington St
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC
|Event Description:
|We are please to announce the launching of our Non profit H30 Healing Hurting Hearts where hope heals. This event will describe the services we offer to the community such as Domestic Violence Intervention, Mental Illness Awareness, Teen Initiative Program, Scholarship funding for seniors as well as a variety of programs that will help young men and women prosper and grow in every area of there life. Meet us at the warehouse district on Saturday March 4, 2017 @ 2pm where relationships are built.
|Event Contact:
|Ty Smalls
|Event Contact Number:
|(919)649-8499
|Gospel Program
|Event Date:
|03/05/2017
|Event Time:
|4:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|First Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|195 West David Parnell Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Parkton, NC 28371
|Event Description:
|The Gospel Four of Parkton, NC is sponsoring a Gospel Program on Sunday, March 5, 2017 @ 4pm. The Program features:
Bishop Perry Williams and New Travelers of Fayetteville
New Pilgrims of Joy of Parkton
Gospel Travelers of Fayetteville
Forgiven Favor of Fayetteville
The program is Free and Open to the public. A “Free Will” offering will be collected.
Come and be blessed!
|Event Contact:
|Ms. Annie Mae McMillian
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 858-3779
|Quartet Night
|Event Date:
|03/04/2017
|Event Time:
|5:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Fayetteville Deliverance Evangelistic Center
|Address Line 1:
|517 Mt. Gilead Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28314
|Event Description:
|Quartet Night Birthday Celebration for Pastor Larry E. Hilton featuring the following groups: Forgiven Favor, The Joyful Rivernaires, Voices of Distinction, The Soul Revivers and others.
|Event Contact:
|—
|Event Contact Number:
|9105276802
|Name of Event:
|Honoring Women Serving In Public Safety
|Event Date:
|03/05/17
|Event Time:
|3:00 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Peace Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|2608 Apex Hwy – NC 55
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27707
|Event Description:
|This event is sponsored by the National Council of Negro Women, Inc – Durham Section.
It is with great excitement that we invite you to attend our Women’s History Month Celebration to honor women who serve in Public Safety.
And if you know a woman who works in Public Safety who deserves to be honored, please feel free to submit her contact information and a short biographical sketch of her accomplishments. Please include a photo with your submission.
|Morning Star Missionary Baptist Pastor Anniversary
|Event Date:
|03/05/2017
|Event Time:
|11:00 am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|4610 Fayetteville Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27713
|Event Description:
|“Recognizing the Leadership that Watches Over Our Souls”. Come and worship with us as we celebrate William A. Henderson’s 16th Pastor’s Anniversary. Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church is located at 4610 Fayetteville Street, Durham, NC
|Event Contact:
|Gracie LaSane
|Event Contact Number:
|919-544-8596
|St. Paul Village Community Walk and 5k Run
|Event Date:
|03/04/2017
|Event Time:
|9:00 a.m.
|Is this event FREE?:
|NO
|Venue Name:
|McDougle Middle School
|Address Line 1:
|900 Old Fayettevill Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Chapel Hill NC 27516
|Event Description:
|ST. PAUL VILLAGE FIFTH ANNUAL COMMUNITY WALK AND 5K RUN
The Fifth Annual St. Paul Village Community 5K Walk/Run will be held at McDougle Middle School, 900 Old Fayetteville Road in Chapel Hill, NC on Saturday, March 4, 2017 starting at 9:00 a.m. The 3.1 mile course will have participants running/walking through three neighborhoods in Carrboro. The event features electronic timing by Cardinal Track Services, an awards ceremony with prizes for winners, -the top 3 overall female and male winners will receive prizes and medals. Also, there are 14 different age groups in which each female and male will be award $25 gift cards. There will be a family friendly atmosphere with kid-approved games and light refreshments. Every paid entrant will receive a free T-shirt. Early Bird entry fees (by February 1, 2017) are $20/individual and 40/family. After that date the registration fees will be $25 (individual) or $45 (family depending on the number of children).
To register online go to
Proceeds from the event will primarily benefit St. Paul Village, a multi-use and multi-generational development that will provide amenities and resources to the Chapel Hill-Carrboro community as well as fulfill the church’s need for expanded worship and fellowship spaces. To fulfill the congregation’s commitment to assisting in the community, a percentage of the proceeds will be distributed to the Chapel Hill Carrboro Meals on Wheels and RENA (Rogers and Eubanks Roads Neighborhood Association.
Learn more about the 5K including results of and pictures from pervious events at http://www.stpaulamechapelhill.org or get information or register by emailing stpaulamechur25@bellsouth.net or by calling 919-967-3961.
###
|Event Contact:
|Rev. Thomas O. Nixon
|Event Contact Number:
|919-967-3961
|Founder’s Day 2017
|Event Date:
|03/05/2017
|Event Time:
|4:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|True Way Holy Church
|Address Line 1:
|403 Baptist Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27704
|Event Description:
|The True Way Holy Church and Overseer Nina M. Jones invites you to join us as we celebrate our Founder, Bishop, W. A. Jones. Special Guest will be Bishop Jerry Meadows, Sr. and Apostolic House of Deliverance.
Come worship with us as we honor this great man of God!
|Event Contact:
|RaMona Clayton
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 316-0379
|Pastor Luther Barnes Ministering
|Event Date:
|March 5, 2015
|Event Time:
|3:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Teresa McKoy
|Address Line 1:
|PO Box 1502
|City, State, Zip:
|Dunn, NC 28335
|Event Description:
|Pastor Luther Barnes will be ministering March 5, 2017 @ Mt Zion Christian Fellowship @ 3pm. Free event! Doors open at 2:30. Sponsored by Breakthrough Ministries – Pastor Patricia Bailey.
|Event Contact:
|Min. Teresa Mckoy
|Event Contact Number:
|910.658.7025
|t:
|Breakthrough Service
|Event Date:
|03/04/2017
|Event Time:
|6:30 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Bible Center Church
|Address Line 1:
|2330 Murchison Road
|City, State, Zip:
|fayetteville, NC 28301
|Event Description:
|If you are needing a breakthrough in your life this is the service you want to
attend. Our speaker for the night will be Bishop Roy Jackson. You don’t Want to miss it!
|Holy Ghost Revival
|Event Date:
|03/1-3/2017
|Event Time:
|7:30 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Burning Bush Church
|Address Line 1:
|402 North 13th Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Erwin, NC 28339
|Event Description:
|The Burning Bush Church in Erwin, NC will have a Holy Ghost Revival on March 1-3, 2017 at 7:30 pm each night. Evangelist and Prophetess Betty Smith will be preaching each night. We invite you to come out and receive a blessing.
|Event Contact:
|Minister J. Harper
|Event Contact Number:
|919-818-7976
|t:
|40th Pastoral Anniversary
|Event Date:
|03/04/2017
|Event Time:
|7:30pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Miracle Temple HDCOG
|Address Line 1:
|1070 Winslow Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28303
|Event Description:
|Come celebrate with the Miracle Temple family as we honor this great
anointed Pastor of God Apostle Bennie L. Kelly. Service began Saturday evening 3/4/17 at 7:30 p.m. until Sunday 03/12/17. Sunday evening services will began at 4:00 pm. Guest speaker will be Dr. Johnie Clark, Bishop J.C. Monroe, Pastor Willie Purcell, Pastor Willie B. Jackson, Bishop Melvin Lambert and Bishop E. Diggs. Pastoral banquet will be held at the Mount Pisgah Recreation Center 414 Pittman Grove Church Road, Raeford NC 28376 @ 6:00pm. Call the church for further information.
|Event Contact:
|Miracle Temple Church
|Event Contact Number:
|910-483-1037