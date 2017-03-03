Community Spotlight
Local Happenings For The Weekend

2 hours ago

Melissa Wade
Thumb tack on calendar

Source: Tom Grill / Getty

 

  H30 Grand Opening Event
Event Date:  03/04/2017
Event Time:  2pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  HQ Raleigh
Address Line 1:  310 S. Harrington St
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC
Event Description:  We are please to announce the launching of our Non profit H30 Healing Hurting Hearts where hope heals. This event will describe the services we offer to the community such as Domestic Violence Intervention, Mental Illness Awareness, Teen Initiative Program, Scholarship funding for seniors as well as a variety of programs that will help young men and women prosper and grow in every area of there life. Meet us at the warehouse district on Saturday March 4, 2017 @ 2pm where relationships are built.
Event Contact:  Ty Smalls
Event Contact Number:  (919)649-8499

 

 

Gospel Program
Event Date:  03/05/2017
Event Time:  4:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  First Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  195 West David Parnell Street
City, State, Zip:  Parkton, NC 28371
Event Description:  The Gospel Four of Parkton, NC is sponsoring a Gospel Program on Sunday, March 5, 2017 @ 4pm. The Program features:
Bishop Perry Williams and New Travelers of Fayetteville
New Pilgrims of Joy of Parkton
Gospel Travelers of Fayetteville
Forgiven Favor of Fayetteville
The program is Free and Open to the public. A “Free Will” offering will be collected.
Come and be blessed!
Event Contact:  Ms. Annie Mae McMillian
Event Contact Number:  (910) 858-3779

 

 

  Quartet Night
Event Date:  03/04/2017
Event Time:  5:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Fayetteville Deliverance Evangelistic Center
Address Line 1:  517 Mt. Gilead Drive
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28314
Event Description:  Quartet Night Birthday Celebration for Pastor Larry E. Hilton featuring the following groups: Forgiven Favor, The Joyful Rivernaires, Voices of Distinction, The Soul Revivers and others.
Event Contact: 
Event Contact Number:  9105276802

 

 

Name of Event:  Honoring Women Serving In Public Safety
Event Date:  03/05/17
Event Time:  3:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Peace Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  2608 Apex Hwy – NC 55
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27707
Event Description:  This event is sponsored by the National Council of Negro Women, Inc – Durham Section.

It is with great excitement that we invite you to attend our Women’s History Month Celebration to honor women who serve in Public Safety.

And if you know a woman who works in Public Safety who deserves to be honored, please feel free to submit her contact information and a short biographical sketch of her accomplishments. Please include a photo with your submission.
You may email the information to gigi_ennett@yahoo.com.

 

 

Morning Star Missionary Baptist Pastor Anniversary
Event Date:  03/05/2017
Event Time:  11:00 am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  4610 Fayetteville Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27713
Event Description:  “Recognizing the Leadership that Watches Over Our Souls”. Come and worship with us as we celebrate William A. Henderson’s 16th Pastor’s Anniversary. Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church is located at 4610 Fayetteville Street, Durham, NC
Event Contact:  Gracie LaSane
Event Contact Number:  919-544-8596

 

St. Paul Village Community Walk and 5k Run
Event Date:  03/04/2017
Event Time:  9:00 a.m.
Is this event FREE?:  NO
Venue Name:  McDougle Middle School
Address Line 1:  900 Old Fayettevill Rd
City, State, Zip:  Chapel Hill NC 27516
Event Description:  ST. PAUL VILLAGE FIFTH ANNUAL COMMUNITY WALK AND 5K RUN

The Fifth Annual St. Paul Village Community 5K Walk/Run will be held at McDougle Middle School, 900 Old Fayetteville Road in Chapel Hill, NC on Saturday, March 4, 2017 starting at 9:00 a.m. The 3.1 mile course will have participants running/walking through three neighborhoods in Carrboro. The event features electronic timing by Cardinal Track Services, an awards ceremony with prizes for winners, -the top 3 overall female and male winners will receive prizes and medals. Also, there are 14 different age groups in which each female and male will be award $25 gift cards. There will be a family friendly atmosphere with kid-approved games and light refreshments. Every paid entrant will receive a free T-shirt. Early Bird entry fees (by February 1, 2017) are $20/individual and 40/family. After that date the registration fees will be $25 (individual) or $45 (family depending on the number of children).

To register online go to
https://www.sportoften.com/event/25429/saint-paul-village-community-walk—5k-run—2017.

Proceeds from the event will primarily benefit St. Paul Village, a multi-use and multi-generational development that will provide amenities and resources to the Chapel Hill-Carrboro community as well as fulfill the church’s need for expanded worship and fellowship spaces. To fulfill the congregation’s commitment to assisting in the community, a percentage of the proceeds will be distributed to the Chapel Hill Carrboro Meals on Wheels and RENA (Rogers and Eubanks Roads Neighborhood Association.

Learn more about the 5K including results of and pictures from pervious events at http://www.stpaulamechapelhill.org or get information or register by emailing stpaulamechur25@bellsouth.net or by calling 919-967-3961.

###
Event Contact:  Rev. Thomas O. Nixon
Event Contact Number:  919-967-3961

 

 

  Founder’s Day 2017
Event Date:  03/05/2017
Event Time:  4:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  True Way Holy Church
Address Line 1:  403 Baptist Road
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27704
Event Description:  The True Way Holy Church and Overseer Nina M. Jones invites you to join us as we celebrate our Founder, Bishop, W. A. Jones. Special Guest will be Bishop Jerry Meadows, Sr. and Apostolic House of Deliverance.

Come worship with us as we honor this great man of God!
Event Contact:  RaMona Clayton
Event Contact Number:  (919) 316-0379

 

 

  Pastor Luther Barnes Ministering
Event Date:  March 5, 2015
Event Time:  3:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Teresa McKoy
Address Line 1:  PO Box 1502
City, State, Zip:  Dunn, NC 28335
Event Description:  Pastor Luther Barnes will be ministering March 5, 2017 @ Mt Zion Christian Fellowship @ 3pm. Free event! Doors open at 2:30. Sponsored by Breakthrough Ministries – Pastor Patricia Bailey.
Event Contact:  Min. Teresa Mckoy
Event Contact Number:  910.658.7025

 

t:  Breakthrough Service
Event Date:  03/04/2017
Event Time:  6:30 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Bible Center Church
Address Line 1:  2330 Murchison Road
City, State, Zip:  fayetteville, NC 28301
Event Description:  If you are needing a breakthrough in your life this is the service you want to
attend. Our speaker for the night will be Bishop Roy Jackson. You don’t Want to miss it!

 

  Holy Ghost Revival
Event Date:  03/1-3/2017
Event Time:  7:30 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Burning Bush Church
Address Line 1:  402 North 13th Street
City, State, Zip:  Erwin, NC 28339
Event Description:  The Burning Bush Church in Erwin, NC will have a Holy Ghost Revival on March 1-3, 2017 at 7:30 pm each night. Evangelist and Prophetess Betty Smith will be preaching each night. We invite you to come out and receive a blessing.
Event Contact:  Minister J. Harper
Event Contact Number:  919-818-7976

 

t:  Quartet Night
Event Date:  03/04/2017
Event Time:  5:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Fayetteville Deliverance Evangelistic Center
Address Line 1:  517 Mt. Gilead Drive
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville
Event Description:  Birthday Celebration (QUARTET NIGHT) for Pastor Larry E Hilton – Fayetteville Deliverance Evangelistic Center – 517 Mt. Gilead Drive Fayetteville, NC Doors open at 4pm & Program starts at 5pm Featuring: The Sensational Friendly 5 of Bunnlevel, The Joyful Rivernaires, The Hebrewettes, Forgiven Favor, The Voices of Distinction & The Soul Revivers.. MC: Elder Charles Robinson.
Event Contact:  Sheila A. McLaughlin
Event Contact Number:  9105276802

 

t:  40th Pastoral Anniversary
Event Date:  03/04/2017
Event Time:  7:30pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Miracle Temple HDCOG
Address Line 1:  1070 Winslow Street
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28303
Event Description:  Come celebrate with the Miracle Temple family as we honor this great
anointed Pastor of God Apostle Bennie L. Kelly. Service began Saturday evening 3/4/17 at 7:30 p.m. until Sunday 03/12/17. Sunday evening services will began at 4:00 pm. Guest speaker will be Dr. Johnie Clark, Bishop J.C. Monroe, Pastor Willie Purcell, Pastor Willie B. Jackson, Bishop Melvin Lambert and Bishop E. Diggs. Pastoral banquet will be held at the Mount Pisgah Recreation Center 414 Pittman Grove Church Road, Raeford NC 28376 @ 6:00pm. Call the church for further information.
Event Contact:  Miracle Temple Church
Event Contact Number:  910-483-1037

 

 

comments – Add Yours
