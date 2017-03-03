Foxy Brown Gives Birth To Baby Girl

BK rapper Foxy Brown has reportedly given birth to a baby girl, Wendy Williams revealed on her talk show.
The host said she received the news right before she prepped for Thursday’s show.
“No word on exactly who the baby’s father is but allegedly is a reggae star and I’m not going to say his name because I think that me and Foxy have some sort of relationship,” Wendy said during the juicy ‘Hot Topics’ portion of her show.
No word on who the baby’s father is yet—but her baby girl is rumored to be fathered by Brown’s ex-fiance, Spragga Benz. The pair broke off their two year engagement in 2003.
