Sixteen people died in one week as a result of the flu in North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Division of Public Health.

The deaths were reported between Feb. 19 and Feb. 25, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 63 since flu season began in October.

Doctors suggest regular hand-washing and getting a flu shot. If you do get sick, they emphasize staying home to keep from spreading the illness.

Read more at WRAL.com

