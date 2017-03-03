BlackSalonProblems Is The Exact Hashtag You Need In Your Life

#BlackSalonProblems isn’t a new hashtag in the Twitterverse. According to Buzzfeed, it reared its hilarious head last spring and thankfully, it has recently made a glorious comeback.

Whether it’s new memes or rehashing old ones, Black Twitter had us in stitches:

WHO CAN RELATE TO THIS?

THIS WILL HAVE YOU DEPRESSED FOR MONTHS

I relate kabisaa, it's not even cute or funny. #Blacksalonproblems pic.twitter.com/GmitJZM5yV — Nita Hamala (@NatyHamala) March 2, 2017

YOU WANNA FIGHT, BUT YOU WAITED TWO MONTHS FOR THIS APPOINTMENT

AND TRUMP IS A LEGITIMATE PRESIDENT

When the new girl at the salon says she can braid your whole head in 3 hours. #blacksalonproblems pic.twitter.com/0Yfu7n4otb — Korama Danquah (@koramadrama) March 1, 2017

DAMN DAMN DAMN!!!

Your face when you natural, and you wash your hair then find Heat Damage from having it flat ironed two weeks ago. 😩 #blacksalonproblems pic.twitter.com/fTb8oi13Gi — Myiesha Jamison (@Myieshakeiara) March 1, 2017

SERIOUSLY?!

CLEARLY WE NOT SEEING EYE TO EYE

Me: but I don't want curls Stylist: Im just going to bump it😂#blacksalonproblems 😂 pic.twitter.com/R4A6ZhhEZr — issa lesbian🌞 (@i69yoou) March 1, 2017

BUT I NEED YOU TO DO AS I SAY

The struggle is real 😂😂😂😂 #blacksalonproblems A post shared by Erica Nicole Patillo (@ericanicole1) on Mar 2, 2017 at 6:47pm PST

OH HELL NAWL!

OH THE LIES WE TELL

THE DARK SIDE ALWAYS TELL THE TRUTH

YOU ALL GIRL POWER AND SELF-EMPOWERMENT UNTIL YOU GET IN THAT CHAIR

Watching your stylist flat iron the same section of hair 8,547 times #blacksalonproblems pic.twitter.com/o9ydy7oB8y — Brianna (@Brixal_) May 26, 2016

