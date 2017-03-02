Get Up Erica
Jeremiah Hicks On Navigating New Territory After Being A Background Singer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

21 hours ago

Erica Campbell
Jeremiah Hicks is a gospel preacher and praise and worship leader. He sings background for the likes of Byron Cage, and Jason Nelson. He has a brand new song entitled “Better,” and he talked with Erica Campbell & GRIFF about how it feels for his album, “A Worship Heart,” to reach the Top 10 on iTunes. He discusses how it feels to be up front and lead after being a background singer.

He also talks about recording the album live at his church. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

