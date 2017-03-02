Maxine Waters Isn’t About Honoring Donald Trump And ‘That’s That’

Stop asking Maxine Waters why she didn’t attend Donald Trump’s joint address, she didn’t want to be apart of a ceremony that honored the president and that’s that.

In a clip circulating the web, Maxine explains the difference between an embarrassing incident during the Obama administration verses her not attending Trump’s address two nights ago.

“This is ceremonial. And in this ceremony, people laugh, they smile, they shake hands, they hug each other. They honor the president. I’m not about any of that. I’m prepared to interact with the president, only when he puts up his budget and agenda that I’m going to have to fight.”

She added, “I don’t choose to go. I don’t choose to honor him. I’ve said that and I won’t be a part of the ceremony and that’s that.”

Rep #MaxineWaters is the level of unfiltered I desire. A post shared by EFB est 2014 (@entertainmentforbreakfast) on Mar 2, 2017 at 7:11am PST

Sigh. Our shero.

