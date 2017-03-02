George W. Bush Opens Up About His Affection For Michelle Obama

We’ve all seen photos of former President George W. Bush innocently nuzzled up against First Lady Michelle Obama, but we didn’t really know how their relationship developed–until now.

A photo of the 44th president being hugged by Michelle O during the opening of the Smithsonian’s National Museum Of African American HIstory and Culture went viral.

Bush revealed in an interview that the two regularly sat next to each other during political events, so their friendship quickly developed.

“She kind of likes my sense of humor. Anybody who likes my sense of humor, I immediately like,” Bush said of Obama.

“I can’t remember where else I’ve sat next to her, but I probably have a few wise cracks and she seemed to like it okay,” he recalled. “I needle her a little bit and around her, I’m fairly lighthearted. [The Obamas] are around serious people all the time and we just took to each other.”

SOURCE: PEOPLE

