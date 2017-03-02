Ben Carson Confirmed As HUD Secretary

Ben Carson Confirmed As HUD Secretary

After Carson was named HUD Secretary, Sean Spicer tweeted out the wrong name, so there's also that.

21 hours ago

NewsOne Staff
Retired neurosurgeon and former Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson was confirmed by the Senate Thursday to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, The New York Times reports.

The Senate voted 58-41 to confirm Carson, who has no experience working in urban housing, planning, or development. He will now oversee a government agency with a $47 billion budget that is directly linked 4.5 million households.

Critics worry that Carson’s “pull yourselves up by the bootstrap,” mentality and his messaging promoting less government interference, could have a crippling effect on an agency tasked with creating access to affordable housing for people of color.

Moments after Carson’s confirmation was made public, Press Secretary Sean Spicer mistakenly tweeted President Trump‘s name, instead of Carson’s, in a tweet.

Spicer quickly corrected himself by deleting the tweet but it was too little, too late.

The New York Times

