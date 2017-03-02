Pat Smith On Gathering The Courage To Value Yourself & Move Forward [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Pat Smith was chatting with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about overcoming domestic violence. Plus, they talk about how to instill self-worth oneself. Pat explains what abusers are targeting in their victims, and the voids in a person that they prey on. She talks to one listener who has found herself the victim of mental abuse with a man after suffering from physical abuse from that partner in the past.

Pat explains how she can tap into the strength necessary to remove herself from the situation. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

