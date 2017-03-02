GRIFF’s Prayer For The President: “Keep 44 Out Your Mouth, 45!” [EXCLUSIVE]

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF wanted to send a message to our new president about our old president. In what GRIFF says is a communal president, he asks our new president to keep our old president’s name out of his mouth! After serving our country for 8 years, he deserves to be able to spend this time stress-free, alongside his family.
As GRIFF says, “Keep 44 our your mouth, 45.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama
11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama
1. We’ll never forget the moment President Obama said Trayvon Martin could have been his son.Source:Getty 1 of 11
2. And let’s not forget President Obama was the man behind capturing and killing Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden.Source:Getty 2 of 11
3. He also rejoiced when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of protecting same-sex marriage.Source:Getty 3 of 11
4. He always gets his hands a little dirty.Source:Getty 4 of 11
5. Remember when the Prez danced to Drake’s “Hotline Bling”?5 of 11
6. He genuinely, wholeheartedly, loves the kids.Source:Getty 6 of 11
7. Plus, he’s all about b-ball.Source:Getty 7 of 11
8. He made two of our favorite players the happiest men on Earth.Source:Getty 8 of 11
9. … And what a beautiful example for men on how to treat the ladies in your life.Source:Getty 9 of 11
10. There will never be another as suave as President Obama & for that alone, we’re thankful.Source:Getty 10 of 11
11. He gave us hope…11 of 11
