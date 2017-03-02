GRIFF’s Prayer For The President: “Keep 44 Out Your Mouth, 45!” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF wanted to send a message to our new president about our old president. In what GRIFF says is a communal president, he asks our new president to keep our old president’s name out of his mouth! After serving our country for 8 years, he deserves to be able to spend this time stress-free, alongside his family.

As GRIFF says, “Keep 44 our your mouth, 45.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

