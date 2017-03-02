Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Fibroids: The Tumor That Effects 80% Of Black Women Over 50 [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

1 day ago

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this edition of Healthy Ever AfterErica Campbell opens up about her struggle with fibroids and the procedure she’s having in order to deal with it. In America, 70% of white women and 80% of black women over age 50 are diagnosed with fibroids. Erica talked with Dr. Jessica Shepherd, a women’s health expert and OBGYN who specializes in fibroids, and Tanika Gray-Valbrun, the founder of The White Dress Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising funds for research and awareness of fibroids.

Together, they explain what fibroids are, and how it can vary in the way it effects women. Click on audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Healthy Ever After: Maintaining Heart Health & Fighting With Faith [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Healthy Ever After: Sometimes, Our Stomach Gets Us In Trouble [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Healthy Ever After: 10 Reasons Why Good Sleep Is Important [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]


10 Incredible Black Women Whose Biopics Need To Be Made

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Incredible Black Women Whose Biopics Need To Be Made

Continue reading Fibroids: The Tumor That Effects 80% Of Black Women Over 50 [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

10 Incredible Black Women Whose Biopics Need To Be Made

black women , Dr. Jessica Shepherd , Fibroids , Health , healthy ever after , Tanika Gray-Valbrun , tumor , Women's Health

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 weeks ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 weeks ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 4 weeks ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 3 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 4 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 4 months ago