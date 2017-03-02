Fibroids: The Tumor That Effects 80% Of Black Women Over 50 [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Healthy Ever After, Erica Campbell opens up about her struggle with fibroids and the procedure she’s having in order to deal with it. In America, 70% of white women and 80% of black women over age 50 are diagnosed with fibroids. Erica talked with Dr. Jessica Shepherd, a women’s health expert and OBGYN who specializes in fibroids, and Tanika Gray-Valbrun, the founder of The White Dress Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising funds for research and awareness of fibroids.

Together, they explain what fibroids are, and how it can vary in the way it effects women. Click on audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

