Congrats! Tyrese Announces He’s Married

If you’re afan, chances are you’ve been noticing an extra inch in his smile and pep in his step. Welp, we’ve figured out why. The Transformers actor announced he recently got married! Yup, Tyrese is officially off the market.

According to the video announcement, which came after Ty posted a photo of the king and queen spa that resides in his backyard, he proposed on Valentine’s Day. The lovebirds didn’t wait long to tie the knot. Little is known about Tyrese’s bride, but she can be seen in the photo montage in her wedding dress.

We wish the lovely couple a blissful union.

RELATED STORIES:

We’re Here For The #TyreseChallenge Even If Tyrese Isn’t

Tyrese And Tank Go At It Like High School Girls On Instagram

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: