Congrats! Tyrese Announces He’s Married

2 days ago

The Light NC staff
Essence 10th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Gala - Arrivals

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty


If you’re a Tyrese fan, chances are you’ve been noticing an extra inch in his smile and pep in his step. Welp, we’ve figured out why. The Transformers actor announced he recently got married! Yup, Tyrese is officially off the market.

According to the video announcement, which came after Ty posted a photo of the king and queen spa that resides in his backyard, he proposed on Valentine’s Day. The lovebirds didn’t wait long to tie the knot. Little is known about Tyrese’s bride, but she can be seen in the photo montage in her wedding dress.

 

We wish the lovely couple a blissful union.

