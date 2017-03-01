Get Up Erica
Kev On Stage: The Mic Covers Are “Red With The Sin Of Bad Breath” [EXCLUSIVE]

1 day ago

Erica Campbell
Kev On Stage is the new leader of our members relations committee at the Get Up Church! It is his job to relay the concerns of the body of the church to its pastor. He reads a letter from a church member who has observed that it is now past time to replace the mic covers, which are discolored and odorous from continued use.

Click on the audio player to hear Kev read the whole letter in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

