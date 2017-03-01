Pat Smith’s Message To Anyone Suffering Through Domestic Violence [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

GRIFF and Erica Campbell talk about domestic violence with in-studio guest Pat Smith. She opens up about the first time she got hit by a man, and overcoming the shock and embarrassment that came as a result. She also talks about grappling with feeling guilty, like it was her fault, and not wanting to tell her friends or family about it.

Pat then gives advice to anybody out there who is currently in the midst of an abusive relationship, encouraging them not only to speak out, but to get out of the situation. Plus, she and GRIFF talk about the generational repetition of abuse, and the challenge of breaking the cycle. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

