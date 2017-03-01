Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Pat Smith’s Message To Anyone Suffering Through Domestic Violence [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

1 day ago

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


GRIFF and Erica Campbell talk about domestic violence with in-studio guest Pat Smith. She opens up about the first time she got hit by a man, and overcoming the shock and embarrassment that came as a result. She also talks about grappling with feeling guilty, like it was her fault, and not wanting to tell her friends or family about it.

Pat then gives advice to anybody out there who is currently in the midst of an abusive relationship, encouraging them not only to speak out, but to get out of the situation. Plus, she and GRIFF talk about the generational repetition of abuse, and the challenge of breaking the cycle. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Pat Smith On Finding “Peace That Surpasses All Understanding” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Pat Smith On Overcoming Insecurities With Cheering From The Sidelines [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Pat Smith On Tapping Into God’s Purpose For Her [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]


Celebrities Who’ve Survived Domestic Violence

21 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Who’ve Survived Domestic Violence

Continue reading Pat Smith’s Message To Anyone Suffering Through Domestic Violence [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Celebrities Who’ve Survived Domestic Violence

According to the Domestic Violence Research Center, one in four women have experienced physical violence by a partner, and 74 percent of Americans personally know someone…

Abuse , cycle , domestic violence , Erica Campbell , generational , Griff , love , Pat Smith , Relationships

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 weeks ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 weeks ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 4 weeks ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 3 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 4 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 4 months ago