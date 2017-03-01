Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: I Believe In Miracles [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

24 hours ago

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell wonders if people believe in miracles like they used to when Jesus was performing them for people in different villages. She reads from passages from the scriptures about prayer and faith, and the fact that we will receive what we ask for when we’re fully faithful about God and what he can do.

Belief is a choice, Erica explains. If you’ve never seen a miracle that doesn’t mean you never will, but God won’t work miracles in your life if you don’t believe He can. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

