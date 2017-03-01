Faith Walking: Don’t Trust Your Feelings [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell explains that we shouldn’t trust our feelings, because they often don’t stand on the facts. If and when we make decisions based on our feelings, they end up being misguided, because they aren’t based on the information we gather from intellect, logic, and facts.
As Erica puts it, “If you don’t have a real reason that you can stand on, then don’t do it.” Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
