Ericaism: Protect Your Children [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

20 hours ago

Erica Campbell
In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains that we all have a duty to protect our children, whether we have our own or not. She talks about feeling heartbroken about some of the things she witnesses happening between kids on social media, especially when older people are involved, spectating and encouraging destructive or disrespectful behavior.

Similarly, she talks about the adults in real life that she knows she is grateful for; those who will step in and tell her kids to stop misbehaving when they catch them doing so at church or other events. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

