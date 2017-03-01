Rihanna Receives Harvard Recognition In Style During Award Ceremony

Hardworking entertainer (what doesn’t she do!?) Rihanna was honored by Harvard University with the 2017 Humanitarian of the Year Award for her outstanding work in education and health care contributions in the Caribbean. The Barbados singer received her award in style, of course, wearing a gray Monse dress from the Fall 2017 collection and a Cristian Dior bag for a perfect fit.

The gray dress was off-shoulder with a buckle-bet that wrapped around her waist. The gray matching boots also added to Rihanna’s style, giving her an overall classy and simple look for the ceremony.

Not only does Rihanna work hard onstage, she also handles her business off stage, as the award recognized her charities that help build a center for oncology to help treat breast cancer in her home country, Barbados. The Harvard Foundation’s director, S. Allen Counter, raved about Rihanna and her dedication, citing her work with children. While Rihanna was extremely humbled to receive the award, she couldn’t resist the excitement about being on the grounds of Harvard University. “So, I made it to Harvard,” she said after receiving her award, which set the Internet ablaze with memes. She continued, “I would say to myself, when I grow up and I can get rich, I’m going to save kids all over the world,” she said. “I just didn’t know I would be in the position to do that by the time I was a teenager.”

Congrats to Rihanna on her awesome recognition!

