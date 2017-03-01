Who Wore White during Pres. Trump’s Address? Why?

If you saw the President’s address last night you may have noticed what looked to be a group of Missionaries dressed in white, and wondered who they were and why?

Many of the 66 Democratic women representatives and delegates who make up the House Democratic Women’s Working Group wore white clothing, dubbed “suffragette white” in a nod to the women’s rights movement in the early 1900s, which encouraged its supporters to dress in white as a representation of purity.

“We wear white to unite against any attempts by the Trump administration to roll back the incredible progress women have made in the last century, and we will continue to support the advancement of all women,” Florida Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel, the chair of the working group, said in a statement.

The members are wearing white to show support for Planned Parenthood, affordable health care, reproductive rights, equal pay, paid leave, affordable child care and “lives free from fear and violence,” the statement also said.

