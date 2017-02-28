Faith Walking: It Takes Time To Change The World [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell reminds us that it takes time to change the world. In an era where technology has made so many things available to us at the drop of a dime, it can be hard when we come up against the few aspects of life that are left which cannot insta-fied by man-made things. Anything that is of value- like the journey to seeing our biggest ambitions come to fruition -takes time. Changing the world won’t happen overnight.

Erica reads from a passage in Ecclesiastes, which explains that there is time for everything, so you have to take your time. Slow down, and reflect. Talk to God to find out what is the right time for what you want- because “right now” isn’t always the right time. Wait on God, and wait patiently. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

