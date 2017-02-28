Pat Smith On Finding “Peace That Surpasses All Understanding” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Pat Smith is the co-founder of Pat & Emmitt Smith Charities, a mother of 5, a minister, author and the first African American woman to win Miss Virginia USA. She came through to pay Erica Campbell & GRIFF a visit! She explains that she’s in unique season in her life; for the first time, she says, she has peace in the midst of warfare around her. Pat also says that she’s always heard people talk about finding “peace that surpasses all understanding,” and now she has finally found it.

She and Erica talk about the lessons that life teaches, and how stepping over the 40-year-old mark has given them the sense a sense of calm. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

