Ericaism: Sunday Morning Mommy Tips [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2 days ago

Erica Campbell
In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains that Sunday mornings can be a busy time for moms who’ve got kids to get dressed, fed and out the door on time for church. She shares some of her own Sunday Morning Mommy Tips that have helped her get through it all. Of course, it all starts with a positive attitude and giving yourself the time to spend with the Lord before jumping into the anxieties and logistics of the morning. As Erica says “don’t be stressed out about kids being kids.”

Additionally, she talks about having a plan for the morning, and making sure that includes time for yourself. All of these tips, Erica notes, can be used for people who may not have kids, but still have a lot to prepare before they head out the door. Check out this exclusive video from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

