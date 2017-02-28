Blame The Black Man: Donald Trump Accuses Barack Obama Of Orchestrating Administrative Leaks

President Donald Trump wielded an outrageous accusation during an interview with, claiming Barack Obama was behind the leaks in his administration.

The interviewer asked Trump if he believed Obama was behind the protesting crowds congregating at Republican meetings.

“I think that President Obama is behind it because his people are certainly behind it,” Trump said in the Fox & Friends interview, set to air today.

“And some of the leaks possibly come from that group, which are really serious because they are very bad in terms of national security. But … in terms of him being behind things, that’s politics. And it will probably continue,” Trump says in the clip.

According to CNN, a group that formed from Obama’s campaign, ‘Organizing for Action’ has been working with other social action groups to protest the Republican agenda.

You can watch the clip below:

Trump says Obama is "behind" the protests at GOP town halls and leaks coming from the White House pic.twitter.com/HAPhHIEtzU — Jon Passantino (@passantino) February 28, 2017

