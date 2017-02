10-year-old Khristian Joseph was last seen at 3:45 p.m. yesterday leaving Pleasant Grove Elementary School in Morresville on foot. Khristian is normally picked up from school by a family member.

According to Cary Police, Joseph was found alone this morning (Tuesday) at the Sleep Inn hotel at 5208 Page Road by a hotel employee and returned to his mother.

Read more at WRAL.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: