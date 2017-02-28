Couple Sentenced For Disrupting Birthday Party With Threats And Confederate Flags

A Georgia couple learned the hard way that it’s never a good idea to terrorize Black folks at a children’s birthday party.

According to NBC News, Jose Torres and Kayla Norton were sentenced on Monday to 13 and six years in prison, for driving around Atlanta suburbs with the group Respect that Flag threatening people, including a gathering of African-Americans celebrating a young boy’s birthday. Apparently this attack took place a week after Dylann Roof killed nine black worshipers at a South Carolina church. The group lashed out because they were upset that the state removed the Confederate flag from various sites, ABC noted.

Torres and Norton were the last members of a group called that were sentenced for this hate crime. Authorities claimed that the couple took a shot gun and yelled racial slurs at complete strangers, including a group of partygoers.

“If you drive around town with a Confederate flag, yelling the ‘N’ word, you know how it’s going to be interpreted,” Douglas County Judge William McClain said. “It’s inexplicable to me that you weren’t arrested by the police that day.”

Torres, 26, was convicted of aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and a violating street-gang statute and Norton, 25, was convicted of making terroristic threats and violating the gang law. They were also charged under Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

WCMH News reported that Norton showed remorse for her actions in court.

“I do accept responsibility for what I’ve done,” Norton said in tears. “What happened to you is absolutely awful. From mother to mother, I cannot imagine having to explain what that word means.”

She added: “That is not me. That is not me. That is not him. I would never walk up to you and say those words to you. And I am so sorry that happened to you.”

Too little, too late.

